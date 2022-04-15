Cubs and TinCaps Split Thursday Doubleheader 7-2 and 6-2

Fort Wayne, IN - After being washed away on Wednesday night, the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps got together once again on Thursday evening for a doubleheader at Parkview Field. With a split and one win for each side, the TinCaps maintained their one-game series lead. The Cubs took Game 1 by a final of 7-2, while Fort Wayne was victorious 6-2 in Game 2.

In what was a tale of two games, both teams had a 5-0 lead at one point in the game that each ended up winning.

For Game 1, South Bend was energized by the 2022 debut of left-hander and 2021 Chicago Cubs first-round pick Jordan Wicks. The former Kansas State Wildcat made his professional debut for South Bend last season, and he picked up right where he left off. Wicks struck out the first batter he faced, just like last year.

The Cubs starter finished with 3.2 scoreless innings and three hits allowed. He also added five strikeouts. Wicks was also immediately supported with a five run safety net through the first three innings. In the top of the 2nd, Matt Mervis drove in his fourth run of the series on a sharp line drive double down the right field line.

Then in the top of the 3rd, South Bend took advantage of inconsistent command by TinCaps pitching. Lefty Danny Denz loaded the bases and threw 13 consecutive balls, and the Cubs had three runs walked in. Later, Caleb Knight was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced.

The power kept coming for the Cubs, as Yohendrick Piñango and Fabian Pertuz smashed home runs in back-to-back innings, making it a 7-0 South Bend lead. Out of the bullpen in a piggyback role, tall right-hander Max Bain earned the in three innings of work with two runs allowed. Jarryd Dale took Bain deep on a two-run blast for their only runs of the game.

Bain struck out four batters. He departed in the bottom of the 7th inning with two outs, and Bailey Reid recorded the final out by punching out Joshua Mears.

Game 2 was a different story for the Cubs. For the first time all series, it was Fort Wayne jumping out on top first with two runs off of starter Chris Clarke.

Clarke pitched three innings, while giving up five runs. The tall right-hander cruised through his second inning and sent the TinCaps down 1-2-3. But Fort Wayne fought right back with three runs in the bottom of the 3rd.

Controlling things on the mound for the TinCaps was left-handed starter Robert Gasser. One of the San Diego Padres top pitching prospects, Gasser struck out nine batters over four innings. In total, the Cubs struck out 17 times in seven innings during Game 2.

The Cubs best opportunity came in the top of the 4th when Alexander Canario mashed a double into the left-center field gap. On his first two runs batted in this year, Canario was on base twice in the game. Later in the inning, South Bend left Canario 90-feet away at third base to end the frame.

Out of the bullpen, the Cubs received two shutout innings from southpaw Dalton Stambaugh. Over 5.1 innings pitched this year, Stambaugh has not given up a run.

South Bend will be back on the field on Friday night for a first pitch time at 7:05 PM. Left-hander DJ Herz is expected to take the mound for the Cubs.

The team also made one roster transaction on Thursday, as 2020 Chicago Cubs 3rd round pick Jordan Nwogu was promoted to South Bend. Nwogu is now on the active roster and could make his Midwest League debut on Friday.

