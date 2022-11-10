Cubs 2022 Black Friday Ticket Packages on Sale November 25

November 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs best ticket deal is back for Black Friday. A limited number of Black Friday ticket packages will be available for purchase at SouthBendCubs.com beginning at midnight on November 25. Only 100 packages available.

The package includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2023 regular season game. Vouchers can be redeemed after single-game tickets go on sale in March. Also included in the Black Friday deal is a voucher good for any South Bend Cubs adjustable hat (including New Era Brand hats), four single game parking passes, two Toyota Fun Zone wristbands, four tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center batting cages, and $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be used at the Box Office, any Four Winds Field concession stands, parking lot, and the Cubs Den Team Store.

Valued over $200, this all-inclusive holiday bundle is $99 with only 100 available for purchase. Ticket packages can be purchased starting at midnight on Friday, November 25 at SouthBendCubs.com. Packages must be purchased online and are not available by phone or at the Box Office.

The Cubs Den Team Store recently announced their 2022 Holiday Sale schedule which include one day flash sales and their annual Black Friday deals.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 10, 2022

Cubs 2022 Black Friday Ticket Packages on Sale November 25 - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.