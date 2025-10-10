CSB Group CEO James Johnson Outlines Vision for the Future of the Organization

Published on October 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







After Canadian Soccer Business revealed their new vision for the future growth of the organization and its role in Canadian soccer, Group CEO James Johnson spoke with Kristian Jack in Montreal

Find out more: https://cansb.ca/article/canadian-soccer-business-introduces-new-vision-for-its-role-in-the-future-of-the-game-in-canada

#CanPL







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.