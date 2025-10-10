CSB Group CEO James Johnson Outlines Vision for the Future of the Organization
Published on October 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
After Canadian Soccer Business revealed their new vision for the future growth of the organization and its role in Canadian soccer, Group CEO James Johnson spoke with Kristian Jack in Montreal
Find out more: https://cansb.ca/article/canadian-soccer-business-introduces-new-vision-for-its-role-in-the-future-of-the-game-in-canada
