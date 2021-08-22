C's Settle for Series Split in Sunday Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians fell behind early and never recovered in a 6-4 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) on Sunday afternoon at Ron Tonkin Field.

Tri-City got to starter Alex Nolan (L, 0-4) for four runs on five hits - all singles - in the opening frame to take a 4-0 lead that they held on to for the entire game and added a solo homer in the fourth to go up 5-0.

Vancouver scored their first run on two hits in the home half of the fourth. Orelvis Martinez singled before Zac Cook brought him in with a two-out RBI double to make it 5-1 Tri-City.

The C's valiant comeback effort in the eighth saw three runs come across to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Eric Rivera got the rally started with a single and went to third on the play after the right fielder booted the ball. Rafael Lantigua followed with an RBI single to bring Vancouver within four before a Will Robertson walk and Spencer Horwitz's single loaded the bases. Consecutive groundouts from Martinez and Luis De Los Santos scored two runs for a 6-4 Dust Devils lead, but that proved to be all the Canadians would be able to muster.

Hagen Danner and Roither Hernandez combined on three scoreless innings of relief from the seventh through the ninth to keep the game within striking distance.

With the loss, Vancouver splits the series and the season with Tri-City. Horwitz extended his hitting streak to a team-high 12 consecutive games; he and Tanner Morris both have active 12-game streaks going.

After an off day on Monday, the C's return to Ron Tonkin Field as the visitors to start a six-game series with the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) on Tuesday night. #20 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse gets the start for Vancouver but Hillsboro has yet to name their starter. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

