C's Pummeled by Spokane, Lose 15-11

SPOKANE, WA - 11 runs in the first four innings wasn't enough for the Vancouver Canadians Friday night as the C's fell 15-11 to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) after the pitching staff failed to protect an early lead for the third time this week.

The decisive blow came in the bottom of the sixth. With the C's leading 11-9, Will McAffer (L, 0-3) gave up a lead-off double before consecutive walks loaded the bases. Up stepped Daniel Cope, who hit an opposite field grand slam to give Spokane its first lead of the night. He would surrender another home run two batters later to make it 14-11 Indians. It was the third slam the C's have surrendered in the last week after Jake Anchia of Everett hit one last Friday. All told Spokane hit five home runs on the night, the most Vancouver's staff has been tagged for in one game this year.

Cope's slam was the second of the evening for the Rockies affiliate. Vancouver scored four runs in the first on five hits - including RBI knocks from Will Robertson and Rafael Lantigua plus a Davis Schneider sacrifice fly - to lead 4-0 before #3 Rockies prospect Michael Toglia stepped to the plate with the sacks full and no outs in the bottom of the frame. The High-A West home run and RBI leader slugged his 17th homer of the year to not only tie the game at four, but also win a lucky fan in attendance $10,000 as part of "Grand Slam Weekend" at Avista Stadium.

Vancouver bounced back with five runs in the second stanza to retake the lead. DJ Neal doubled to start the inning before consecutive walks loaded the bases. Lantigua then doubled home a pair and Schneider slugged his fourth home run of the year - a three-run blast - to put the Canadians ahead 9-4.

Spokane scored a run in the second and three in the third to pull within one, but the C's added two in the fourth on a Ronny Brito two-run homer to go up 11-8. The Indians added a tally in the fifth to set up their dramatic sixth inning.

All nine C's starters had a hit. Lantigua and Schneider led the way with three hits apiece while Neal and Luis De Los Santos each collected two knocks. Schneider's four RBI made him the sixth Canadians hitter to accomplish the feat and established a new personal season high. Spencer Horwitz hit safely in his seventh consecutive game to match his longest hitting streak of the year.

Vancouver's offense has scored 37 runs on 57 hits in the first four games of the series but only has one win to show for it after the bullpen surrendered a combined 21 runs from the sixth inning on. With the loss, the C's drop into fifth place for the first time all year and are a season-low eight games below .500 to post the worst winning percentage in the Blue Jays farm system.

Game five is set for tomorrow night. Paxton Schultz will duel with Spokane's Chris McMahon. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

