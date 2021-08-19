C's Plagued by Crooked Number Again, Lose 6-3
August 19, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release
HILLSBORO, OR - After a seven-run inning doomed the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday, it was a five-run fourth that poisoned the C's chances to even the series as they went on to lose 6-3 to the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) Wednesday night at Ron Tonkin Field.
Leading 3-0 thanks to a run on three singles - including an RBI base hit from Spencer Horwitz - in the first and a two-run shot from Sebastian Espino in the third, Vancouver starter Sem Robberse (L, 0-2) surrendered five runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks in the fourth though got no help from the defense; they made three errors in the frame to help the Dust Devils go ahead 5-3.
Tri-City added a run in the sixth to go up by three.
Horwitz logged four hits for the second consecutive night while Espino matched a C's season high with a knock in ten consecutive games. Tanner Morris extended his hitting streak to a personal-best nine consecutive games while Will Robertson has a hit in eight straight.
On the mound, Hayden Juenger led the way with two perfect innings of relief. Thomas Ruwe made his High-A debut and twirled a scoreless ninth.
The Canadians send Paxton Schultz to the hill on Thursday night as they look to bounce back after losing the first two games of the series. Tri-City counters with right-hander Jake Smith. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...
High-A West League Stories from August 19, 2021
- C's Plagued by Crooked Number Again, Lose 6-3 - Vancouver Canadians
- Ems Pull Within One Game of First Place Frogs - Eugene Emeralds
- Tribe Smokes Hops in Series Opener - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.