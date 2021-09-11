C's Outdueled in Friday Night Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians fell to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) 4-1 Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Spokane led 2-0 after scoring single runs in the third and sixth, but starter Sem Robberse (L, 0-3) was otherwise solid in the sixth start of his High-A career. The 19-year-old from Woudenberg, Netherlands went six innings, scattered seven hits, walked one and K'd four but took the tough-luck loss.

The C's spoiled the shutout with a run on two hits in the bottom of the eighth. Zac Cook doubled with one out, went to third on a ground out then scored when Spencer Horwitz singled him home. Horwitz's hit - which came with two strikes against him - was his first and only of night to extend his league-record hitting streak to 28 consecutive games.

Spokane scored two runs in the top of the ninth to put the game away and win 4-1.

Will Robertson paced the offense with two hits while Alex Nolan logged two scoreless innings of relief.

Right-hander Paxton Schultz gets the ball for Vancouver in game five of the series tomorrow night. Will Ethridge goes for Spokane. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 7:00 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

