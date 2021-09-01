C's Hold on Late to Win in Everett

September 1, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







EVERETT, WA - Five runs in the third inning and outs when they needed them most helped the Vancouver Canadians to a 9-8 win over the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Tuesday night at Funko Field

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, the C's eruption began with a one-out single from Rafael Lantigua. Up stepped Tanner Morris with a chance to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 19 games; the Crozet, VA native homered for the fifth time this season to put Vancouver in front 3-2. Spencer Horwitz followed with a single to extend his streak to 19 straight then scored on an RBI double off the bat of Orelvis Martinez. A wild pitch scored a run later in the inning before Trevor Schwecke - playing in his first game of the season - singled home Vancouver's sixth run of the game.

After the AquaSox scored a run to make it 6-3, Martinez put the C's back in front by four with a solo shot - his seventh - in the top of the fifth. Clarke singled home the eighth run in the seventh and Schwecke plated another to make it 9-3.

Everett stormed back with a run in the seventh and four in the eighth but Will McAfffer managed to force a fly out from the potential tying run to end the inning. He worked around two walks and stranded the winning run on base in the ninth to secure the win.

Hayden Juenger (W, 1-0) earned his first win as a pro with two shutout innings that featured one hit, a walk and four strikeouts. Jol Concepcion followed with a one-run seventh. Paxton Schultz got the start and went four innings in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

With the win, Vancouver has beaten Everett in three straight games for the first time this year.

Clarke paced the offense with four hits to tie a career high. He last logged four knocks in his second game as a pro in 2019. Martinez - the #3 Blue Jays prospect - has a hit in six in a row.

The C's will go for their third consecutive win tomorrow night. Alejandro Melean makes his High=A debut for Vancouver and will be opposed by Everett's Juan Then. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.