C's Game Notes - September 2

September 2, 2022







ABOUT LAST NIGHT...: The Canadians carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh behind a quality start from #28 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas, but the Spokane Indians (Rockies) rallied to tie it in the eighth then won it via walk- off in the bottom of the eleventh to beat the C's 4-3 Thursday night at Avista Stadium.

Vancouver started the scoring with a run in the top of the third. Consecutive singles from Glenn Santiago and Michael Turconi put men at the corners with no outs then put both runners in motion to score the go-ahead run when the throw went to second to nab the trail runner.

Damiano Palmegiani clubbed his 12th home run of the season in the top of the fifth, a two-run shot that made it 3-0 Canadians, but that would be the last time Vancouver scored a run.

For the first six innings, it seemed like those three runs would be enough. Dallas was tremendous over six scoreless; he set down the side in order in the first, stranded consecutive lead-off walks in the second, retired the next five in a row then gave up his first hit with two outs in the fourth. Two more men reached to start the fifth before he wriggled out of that inning unscathed, and he left the bases loaded to end the sixth and preserve the three-run lead.

With Dallas out of the game, Spokane got a two-run homer from their nine-hole hitter Nic Kent in the seventh to draw within a run then used a lead-off walk, a single, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to tie the game at three in the eighth.

Both teams traded zeroes in the ninth and the tenth, though both had chances to take the lead or win it. The Canadians' best chance was in the tenth, when they had a man at third with one out and tried to score on a ground ball to second base with the infield drawn but a perfect throw nabbed the would-be go-ahead run to keep the game tied.

Troy Watson (L, 0-2) masterfully worked through the ninth and tenth to keep Spokane at bay, but a 1-2 pitch to Robby Matin Jr. in the first at-bat of the bottom of the eleventh turned into a game-winning double down the left field line that kicked off the chalk and out of play to end Spokane's six-game losing streak.

THE TRIBE HAS SPOKANE: The C's arrive in Eastern Washington this week for the third time this season and the biggest series of the year. Vancouver started the 2022 campaign here April 8-10 when they took two of three then returned July 22-24 and did the same thing. In between those stops, Spokane came north of the border twice and split a six-game set May 31-June 5 then lost three of five in a rain-shortened five gamer June 28-July 3. These are the two teams vying for a shot to take on Eugene (Giants) in a best-of-five Northwest League Championship series; the Canadians hold a 13-8 edge in the season set while outscoring them 105-102.

TOP TALENT: MLB.com has recently released new Top 30 rankings for each big-league club. Vancouver now has seven Blue Jays top prospects on the roster: Gabby Martinez (#9), Dahian Santos (#12), Alex De Jesus (#16), Leo Jimenez (#17), Damiano Palmegiani (#27), Chad Dallas (#28) and Dasan Brown (#30). Most notably, former Canadian Addison Barger - who is now in Double-A - began the season as an unranked prospect but is #14 on the new Top 30 list. Spokane's roster currently features four Top 30 Rockies prospects: Drew Romo (C, #4), Joe Rock (LHP, #16), Hunter Goodman (C, #23), Chris McMahon (RHP, #24)

FINISH THE JOB: Vancouver's magic number is currently at six. A combination of Canadians wins and Spokane losses would get them to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING: If the season ended today, the C's would make the postseason with the second- best overall record in the Northwest League. They could also make the playoffs by overcoming Eugene (Giants) to win the second half; the Emeralds are at home against Everett (Mariners) this week. Vancouver's main opponent for the second spot in the championship series is Spokane (Rockies); they're 3.5 games back of the Canadians in the overall standings and 7 games behind them in the second half to start today.

EXTRA-BASE HIT KINGS: The Canadians lead the Northwest League with 377 extra-base hits: 229 doubles, 36 triples and 112 homers. Their doubles lead all of High-A and their triples are the third most at the level.

NOT MUCH OF A BONUS: After last night's loss, the C's are 1-2 in extra innings in the second half and 5-9 overall when the game goes past nine innings.

OH-FER: Vancouver went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position last night.

THAT'S RARE: Yesterday was just the second time in 29 second half games and the fifth out of 46 total contests where the Canadians carried a lead into the eighth but lost. It was also just the fifth time in 19 on- run games in the second half where they were on the wrong side of a slim margin.

ON THE HILL: Trenton Wallace returns to the mound one week removed from one of his finest starts as a pro.

The lefty was superb on August 26 against Hillsboro. That night, Wallace went 5.2 innings - the second consecutive start he worked into the sixth after going no more than five frames in his previous 10 starts - and allowed one run on two hits with no walks and a career high 11 strikeouts, though he did hit three batters.

Despite his efforts, the southpaw nearly took the loss that night before the C's rallied for three runs in the eighth to win it. Wallace, 23, was Toronto's 11th round pick (332nd overall) last year out of Iowa.

Andrew Quezada takes the ball for Spokane. His previous turn came on August 26 in Everett when he took the loss after surrendering a season-high eight hits and allowed four runs (three earned) in three innings of work.

Quezada, 25, had his finest month of the season in June; he posted a 2.25 ERA in four appearances (three starts) that spanned 20 frames while limiting opponents to a .233 average thanks in part to 16 strikeouts and only five walks. His first June outing came opposite the C's, who mustered only one run on three hits in five innings on June 5 at The Nat to help Quezada earn the third of his now league-best nine wins. The Los Alamitos, CA native also faced the Canadians in his season debut on April 10, when he did not get a decision after working five innings in which he gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits.

