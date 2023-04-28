C's Comeback Comes Up Short in 11-7 Loss

VANCOUVER, BC - Despite an 11-7 loss to the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) on Thursday night, the Canadians - who have scuffled to a 6-8 record after a 4-1 start to the season - turned in their grittiest performance of the season after finding themselves in a huge hole early at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Eugene used a combination of their relentless offense and a little luck to get to C's starter Adam Macko (L, 0-1) for a combined five runs on seven hits - six of which were singles and three that didn't leave the infield - over the first two innings.

Trailing 5-0, Vancouver spoiled the shutout with a two-out rally in the second that began when Josh Kasevich was hit by a pitch. Riley Tirotta walked then Jommer Hernandez laced a single to right field to plate the home side's first run of the game.

As it turned out, Eugene would win it with a three-spot in the fourth. Macko got the first two outs of the inning, but a two-out double was the first of five consecutive hits to make it 8-1 and bounce the southpaw from the game.

This one seemed destined to be another one-sided affair - Tuesday's game was a 12-3 Ems win before the Canadians took them down 9-2 last night - but after Kasevich singled home a run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-2, Vancouver made things interesting by scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth. Alex De Jesus walked to begin the frame but was nearly stranded at first after consecutive outs followed. Tirotta breathed some life into the rally with a single and Hernandez walked to load the bases for Garrett Spain. Hitless in his first three games of the year, Spain spun on a 2-0 pitch for a bases-clearing double up the right field line then scored when Alan Roden doubled in the next-at bat to make it 8-6.

After Justin Kelly went six up, six down between the sixth and the seventh, the C's got within a run after the stretch. Rainer Nunez began the home half of the seventh with a walk, went to second on a Cade Doughty single then scampered to third on a passed ball. He would score when Kasevich lifted a shallow fly ball to right that clanged off Jared Dupere's glove, though Doughty - who was running on the pitch Kasevich popped up - would be thrown out at second after he was initially forced to retreat towards first thinking the ball would be caught.

That proved to be the closest Vancouver would get. Eugene used two home runs - a solo shot in the eighth and a two-run jack in the ninth - to pad their lead and close out their second win of the week.

Eight of nine starters reached base and six had at least one hit. Doughty and Roden paced the offense with two knocks apiece while Spain's three RBI tied for the most in a single game by a C's hitter this year.

Vancouver and Eugene go back to work Friday afternoon for a Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat. Southpaws Trenton Wallace and Seth Lonsway square off at 1:05 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB TV, Bally Live and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

