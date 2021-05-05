C's Blanked on Opening Night

PASCO, WA - A two-out error proved fatal for the Vancouver Canadians Tuesday night, as the newly-minted Advanced-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 4-0 on Opening Night at Gesa Stadium.

With the bases loaded, two outs, and the score tie at zero in the bottom of the fifth, Tri-City's Francisco Del Valle hit a bouncing ball to first base that should have ended the inning. The ball took an odd hop off the chest of Spencer Horwitz, whose second effort to get Del Valle arrived at the bag too late and allowed a pair of runs to cross.

The Dust Devils effectively put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth. A two-out single from Livan Soto set up Brendon Davis, who smashed a two-run home run to the left field that doubled the Tri-City advantage. Davis, a former Dodger's farmhand who was once traded to the Rangers in the package that sent big leaguer Yu Darvish to Los Angeles, paced the Angels affiliate's offense with a four for five showing that included a pair of doubles, a single and two runs scored. All four Dust Devil runs were scored by Soto and Davis.

#9 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Adam Kloffenstein turned in a solid outing for his Advanced-A debut. The right-hander worked three and two-thirds innings, scattered three hits, walked four and struck out three without allowing a run. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third and eliminated a would-be base stealer at second.

It was a quiet night for the Vancouver offense. The C's notched four singles - courtesy of Tanner Morris, Phil Clarke, DJ Neal and LJ Talley - and worked seven walks, but couldn't get more than one man to second after the second inning.

Left-hander Luke Gillingham (L, 0-1) inherited a runner at second base in the fourth and stranded him in scoring position. The southpaw took the tough-luck loss after filling the bases with two walks and a single in the fateful fifth.

Andrew McInvale and Sam Ryan also pitched out of the bullen. The latter turned in a scoreless outing.

The series continues Tuesday night in Pasco. Right-hander Sean Wymer makes his Advanced-A debut for the Canadians and will be opposed by fellow righty Dylan King. First pitch on Sportsnet 650 is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

Vancouver opens the home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 against the Spokane Indians (Rockies). Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

