C's Announce New Owner Diamond Baseball Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians today announce the club has entered into an agreement with new ownership partner Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Vancouver Canadians will remain in Vancouver, serving as the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Jake Kerr will stay engaged in his position as the newly appointed Chair of the Vancouver Canadians, while Jeff Mooney will continue to serve as the Chair of the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

To uphold the Canadians' long history and dedication to the City of Vancouver, current ownership has tapped DBH to acquire the club to support the club's future growth and success. DBH will work to maintain and foster deep local connectivity while elevating fan, player, and community experiences. The organization will also share best practices across its portfolio of teams and invest in best-in-class facilities and technological innovations through direct partnerships with MLB.

"It has been the thrill of a lifetime to own the Vancouver Canadians for the past 15 years. I have enjoyed watching the team become a signature summer experience for our fans in Vancouver," said Jake Kerr, Co-Owner. "Alongside my great friend and partner Jeff Mooney, the success of the C's has been greatly enhanced by having Andy Dunn at the helm. This is the right time for a new owner to take the team forward, and DBH will be an excellent long-term partner. I am eager to continue working with them as I take on the role of Chair for the Vancouver Canadians Baseball organization."

"It has been a wonderful experience owning and building this team over the past 15 years, "said Jeff Mooney, Co-Owner. "I am especially pleased with the work Andy, Jake, and I were able to do in the community to bring the joy of baseball to so many youngsters, improving Little League parks and supporting post-secondary scholarships in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. I am delighted that the new owners, DBH, have the same commitment to the community, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in my role as Chair of the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation."

"Jake and Jeff have built a club that represents the best of baseball, a quality organization that cultivates deep engagement across many aspects of the community. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter of the Canadians story with them," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH. "As DBH works to scale the baseball experience and enhance value for local fans, players, and visitors, we recognize and are committed to deepening this club's important role in Vancouver."

Subject to satisfying standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

