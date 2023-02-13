C's Announce First Edition of 2023 Promo Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC - With Opening Day less than two months away, the Vancouver Canadians have released the first edition of the 2023 Promotional Schedule in anticipation of their second season back #AtTheNat and third as the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

This season will feature 14 giveaways, seven postgame fireworks extravaganzas and the return of daily promotions like RBC We Care Wednesday, PlayNow Thursday, and FortisBC 'Nooners. After much acclaim in 2022, Saturday home games in April, May and June will once again begin at 1:05pm, as will the annual Canada Day game on July 1.

The C's - fresh off their fifth visit to the postseason in the last 11 seasons - begin their quest for the franchise's fifth Northwest League title with Opening Night on April 7, the first of nine home dates in 10 days that include three giveaways, two Saturday day games, a pair of A&W Family Fun Sundays and a postgame fireworks extravaganza. They will hit the road on Tuesday, April 18 for six games at Funko Field in Everett (Mariners) before returning home April 25-30 for a rematch against last year's champion Eugene Emeralds (Giants).

After spending much of May on the road - only eight home games are on the slate that month - the Canadians will be on Ontario Street for 14 games in June, 11 in July and 15 in August before wrapping up the home schedule September 1-3.

Tickets for all 66 home games will be available soon. For Nat Pack holders, early redemption for undated ticket vouchers begins on Tuesday, February 21 at 10am and goes until February 24. Nat Packs - flexible ticket packages available in amounts of 10, 15 or 25 - are still on sale and can be purchased by calling the box office at 604-872-5232. Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, February 25 at 10am and can be secured online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone or in person.

2023 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

POSTGAME FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZAS

April 7 | June 29 | July 15 & 29 | August 12 & 26 | September 2

DAILY PROMOTIONS

RBC We Care Wednesdays - A local charity or cause will be spotlighted during each Wednesday home game to honor their efforts towards making our community a better place.

PlayNow Thursdays - BC Lottery Corp wants to make you a winner! The first 1,000 adult fans through the gates every Thursday will receive a Scratch & Win ticket.

FortisBC 'Nooners at The Nat - A time-honored Vancouver tradition, Friday 'Nooners are back again thanks to our friends at FortisBC. Gates open at 12 p.m. and first pitch at 1:05pm!

Saturday Matinees (April-June) - Spend the afternoon at the ballpark with a special 1:05pm start time on Saturdays for the first three months of the season.

A&W Family Fun Sundays - Fun for the whole family! Giveaways, activities, mascot hijinks and postgame kids run the bases every Sunday home game.

GIVEAWAYS

April 8 - Magnet Schedule presented by Sleeman Brewing

April 9 - C's Toque presented by A&W

April 16 - C's Umbrella presented by A&W

April 30 - Mascot Blanket presented by A&W

May 14 - Mother's Day Visor presented by A&W

June 4 - Mascot Beach Towel presented by A&W

June 18 - Father's Day Hat presented by A&W

July 2 - Mascot Socks presented by A&W

July 14 - C's Hard Hat presented by FortisBC

July 16 - C's Bucket Hat presented by A&W

July 30 - C's Pennant presented by A&W

August 13 - C's Fanny Pack presented by A&W

August 27 - Mini-Bat presented by A&W

September 3 - Jersey Lunch Bag presented by A&W

