Cruz Transferred from Fort Myers

September 7, 2021







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Pitcher, Steven Cruz have been transferred to the Kernels from Fort Myers and OF, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. has been activated from the IL. Both and will be available to play in tonight's contest against the Timber Rattlers. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players along with eight individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

The Kernels are in Appleton, WI for a six-game series against the Timber Rattlers followed by a six-game series in Peoria. Listen to our broadcast coverage with guest broadcaster, Josh Christensen available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

The Kernels enter the series tonight still on a quest to make the 2021 High-A Central postseason.

