Cruz Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads Wednesday

Published on July 30, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula PaddleHeads refused to go quietly Wednesday night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Missoula nearly erased an early 8-run deficit and trimmed the Great Falls Voyagers' lead to 2 in the middle innings. The offense for the visitors pulled away late scoring 8 runs combined in the final 2 innings to pull away for a 22-12 win to even the three-game series at one game apiece.

The night belonged to Great Falls shortstop Trey Cruz, who finished a home run shy of the cycle through five innings before completing the feat with a ninth-inning double. Cruz went 4-for-6 with a driving in 5 runs to headline a 22-hit offensive performance by the Voyagers.

After Great Falls plated three runs in the opening inning and added five more in the second to build an 8-0 advantage, the PaddleHeads began chipping away. Missoula broke through with two runs in the third before erupting for four more in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 8-6 and swinging momentum back toward the home dugout.

The comeback continued in the fifth and sixth innings. Xavier Casserilla delivered a three-hit performance that included a home run, double and three RBIs, while Derick Andiarena collected three hits, homered and drove in two. Nate Vargas added a pair of doubles and two RBIs, and Bryce Cermenelli also homered as Missoula piled up 16 hits on the night. Nich Klemp chipped in a double and a pair of RBIs Great Falls answered each Missoula rally with timely offense. The Voyagers scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings before adding three more in the eighth and a five-run ninth to create separation. Anthony Manisero homered and drove in five runs, Anthony Swenda finished 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, while Kyle Schmack added three hits and Blake Wilhoite contributed three RBIs in the victory.

The series concludes Thursday night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Missoula (34-27) will look to claim the rubber game after the clubs split the opening two contests. Catch the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 30, 2026

Cruz Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads Wednesday - Missoula PaddleHeads

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