Cruz Homers Again as Erie Drops Finale in Extras

April 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie dropped a second straight extra-inning game, falling for a fifth straight time to Portland, 6-2 in 10 innings.

Erie grabbed an early lead when Diego Rincones scored Colt Keith with a two-out, first-inning single.

The SeaWolves extended their lead in the fourth inning when Trei Cruz blasted a solo home run. It was Cruz's third homer in two games.

Portland broke through in the eighth inning with two out against Michael Bienlien. Matthew Lugo blooped a two-run single in front of Rincones in left field to tie the game at two each.

In the 10th, Dario Gardea struggled mightily. He faced eight hitters in the 10th, allowing two hits and four walks. Portland plated four runs. Erie was held scoreless in the bottom of the 10th.

Austin Bergner started for Erie. He threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking five, and striking out three. Jake Higginbotham worked three scoreless innings in relief of Bergner.

Luis Guerrero (1-0) got the win for Portland. Gardea (1-2) got the loss for Erie.

The SeaWolves open a series with the Bowie Baysox at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday from Prince George's Stadium.

