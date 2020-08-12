Crustacean Nation Invited to Compete in Scampi Open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans of Crustacean Nation accustomed to enjoying baseball, fireworks and various theme nights can now add something new to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's selection of Affordable Family Fun: mini golf. The Scampi Open mini golf tournament presented by Tom Bush MINI and CGC Water Treatment will run from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 at Topgolf Jacksonville.

Participants can choose from three different foursome packages that each include four rounds of mini golf on Topgolf Jacksonville's new 14-hole mini golf course, commemorative Scampi Open T-shirt and Topgolf Swag Item.

Groups will be competing for a grand prize of four tickets to a 2021 Jumbo Shrimp game, $100 of Crustacean Cash, four customized replica Jumbo Shrimp jerseys and on-field recognition as the winners of the Scampi Open. The second-place group will receive four tickets to a 2021 Jumbo Shrimp game, $40 of Crustacean Cash and four Jumbo Shrimp drawstring backpacks, with the third-place team winning four Jumbo Shrimp neck pillows.

The packages below may be purchased by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Foursomes will be scheduled for a tee-time in a half-hour timeframe for Sunday, August 30.

BRONZE PACKAGE ($50 per foursome)

Four Mini Golf Rounds

Commemorative Scampi Open T-Shirt

Topgolf Swag Item

SILVER PACKAGE ($85 per foursome)

Four Mini Golf Rounds

Commemorative Scampi Open T-Shirt

Topgolf Swag Item

Four Drink Tickets (beer, wine, soda or water)

GOLD PACKAGE ($160 per foursome)

Four Mini Golf Rounds

Commemorative Scampi Open T-Shirt

Topgolf Swag Item

Four Drink Tickets (beer, wine, soda or water)

Four Mini Hot Dogs, Four Mini Cheeseburgers, Four French Fries orders

All packages involving food or drink orders must be placed by Friday, August 21. All shirt orders must be placed by Friday, August 21; any foursome who purchases a package following that date will receive four Jumbo Shrimp hats in lieu of T-shirts.

