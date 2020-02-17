"CRUSHstacean Nation" Wins Jumbo Shrimp Fan-Designed T-Shirt Contest

February 17, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crustacean Nation's votes have decided the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's annual fan-designed T-shirt contest, selecting a blueprint with the slogan "CRUSHstacean Nation" that was submitted by Stephen Spratley of Fleming Island, Fla. Spratley's design will be on the shirts given away to the first 2,000 fans courtesy of 121 Financial Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage at the Jumbo Shrimp's first Saturday home game on Saturday, April 18.

Among a set of four finalists in a Facebook fan vote, Spratley's "CRUSHstacean Nation" design garnered more than 57 percent of the nearly 1,100 votes.

"The CRUSHstacean Nation idea came to me pretty quickly," Spratley said. "I knew that the illustration had to tell a story to make it all work. I then created custom word art that mirrors the styling of the actual logo so it looked more professional."

As the winner, Spratley, who has been attending games in Jacksonville since he was a kid in the mid-1980s, will receive 10 tickets to the April 18 game, 15 of the winning shirts and a ceremonial first pitch that evening.

In total, the Jumbo Shrimp received more than 100 fan-submitted designs for the contest. Go Jumbo or Go Home by Will Jordan (23 percent), There's No Place Like Home by Megan Quimby (14 percent) and It's a Household Name by Leilani Siplon (six percent) rounded out the other finalists.

"We had many exceptional submissions from fans of Crustacean Nation, who impressed us with some creative designs," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We cannot wait to open the gates for our April 15 home opener, and then a few days later give away this fantastic T-shirt submitted by Stephen on our first Saturday home game."

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.