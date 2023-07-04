Crushers Cruise Past Otters for Series Win

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers were winners of a 4-2 contest against the Evansville Otters to earn their first series win in over three weeks.

The Crushers (20-27) seem to be getting something going as they have now taken two in a row from a divisional foe of the Otters (26-20). They held the Otters to just three hits as the pitching was excellent once again.

Lake Erie jumped on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning. They scored twice after rallying with two outs.

Kemuel Thomas-Rivera got the offense going with a double to right field. Kenen Irizarry then knocked him in on a base-hit past first base. Zach Rucusin picked up his first hit in a Lake Erie Crushers uniform this season as he singled through the right side of the infield.

Josh Rego followed suit and launched a one-hop ground rule double out past the left field wall to score another Crusher. It was his first hit for the Grapes as well.

Things got interesting in the top of the sixth inning when JD Hammer was taken out of the game after giving up a one-out walk. Trevor Kuncl came in and allowed a walk followed by two RBI singles to score a pair for the Otters which tied the game.

Hammer went 5.1 innings for his longest start of the year. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out seven and walking two - he was dominant for Lake Erie once again.

The offense of the Grapes understood the assignment and executed it in the bottom of the seventh inning. They put together another multi-hit inning and capitalized with runners in scoring position.

John Tuccillo led the frame off with a single. Then, with one away, Todd Isaacs Jr. also singled to send Jack Harris to the plate.

A wild pitch put runners on second and third for Lake Erie, and Harris ripped a single up the middle to score both runners. The Crushers took a 4-2 lead and never looked back.

After Kuncl, Darien Ragins came out to pitch with two away in the top of the seventh inning. He tossed a scoreless 1.1 inning while picking up a pair of strikeouts. Ragins also earned his first victory of the season as he was the pitcher of decision after the Crushers re-took the lead.

Brayden Bonner came in for the ninth inning and went one-two-three, slamming the door on the Otters to earn his first save of the season.

The two teams are off tomorrow, and the Crushers will duel with the Otters once more on Thursday, July 06, as Lake Erie attempts to complete their first series sweep of the 2023 season. The first pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

