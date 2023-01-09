Crunch's Jack LaFontaine, Gemel Smith Suspended
January 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch goaltender Jack LaFontainehas been suspended for six (6) games and forward Gemel Smithhas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of their actions at the conclusion of Syracuse's game vs. Rochester on Jan. 7.
LaFontaine was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 70.10 after receiving a game misconduct for leaving the players' bench during an altercation. He has already served one game of his suspension, and will miss Syracuse's games Friday (Jan. 13) vs. Laval, Saturday (Jan. 14) at Lehigh Valley, Jan. 16 vs. Utica, Jan. 18 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Jan. 20 at Utica.
Smith was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He has already served one game of his suspension, and will miss Syracuse's games Friday (Jan. 13) vs. Laval and Saturday (Jan. 14) at Lehigh Valley.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2023
- Blues Recall D Dmitri Samorukov - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Loan Kim to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Crunch's Jack LaFontaine, Gemel Smith Suspended - AHL
- North Carolina Night Hat Package Available for January 21 - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Salute Night - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Recall Keyser and Voyer from Maine - Providence Bruins
- Bobby McMann Named AHL Player of the Week - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto's Bobby McMann Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Zane McIntyre to Iowa - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.