Crunch Weekly

December 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





LAST WEEK

Wed., Dec. 18 - Crunch at Bridgeport - L, 3-2 Fri., Dec. 20 - Crunch vs. Belleville - L, 7-3 Sat., Dec. 21 - Crunch vs. Binghamton - W, 5-2

THIS WEEK

Fri., Dec. 27 - Crunch vs. Binghamton - 7 p.m. Sat., Dec. 28 - Crunch at Belleville - 7 p.m.

CRUNCH HIT HOLIDAY BREAK WITH A WIN

The Crunch reached the holiday break after a three-game week in which they collected one win in Week 12.

Syracuse began the week by concluding a four-game, eight-day, road trip with a Wednesday game in Bridgeport. Despite 1-0 and 2-1 leads, the Crunch dropped a 3-2 decision to the Sound Tigers. Like Wednesday, the Crunch held a 2-1 lead Friday against the Belleville Senators, but they allowed five goals in the third period to lose, 7-3. The Crunch bounced back Saturday against Binghamton with a 5-2 win to hit a high note leading into the break.

Week 13 features two games following the holidays, with the Crunch again facing the Devils and Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS

Goaltender Mike Condon earned a win in his only Week 12 start. He turned aside 35 of 37 Binghamton shots in the Crunch's 5-2 win over the Devils Saturday night in just his second appearances of the season. His 35 saves were the most by a Crunch goaltender in a winning effort this season.

After playing just three games with Belleville and Ottawa last season due to injury, the Massachusetts native is 2-0-0 in two starts with the Crunch, with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Condon was acquired by Tampa Bay over the summer in exchange for Ryan Callahan. He has a 30-20-6 record in 59 career AHL games.

***

Second-year-pro Boris Katchouk logged an assist in all three games last week to extend his scoring streak to a career-high four games. The streak began with a multi-point game (1g, 1a) Dec. 14 in Charlotte, when he scored the game-winning goal late in the third period. He has five points (1g, 4a) during the scoring streak.

Katchouk, 21, has 12 points (6g, 6a) in 28 games this season after notching 23 points (11g, 12a) in 75 games as a rookie last year.

***

Cory Conacher recorded his second multi-goal game in December with two goals-including the game winning goal-Saturday night. He has points in eight of his last night games and became the 13th different Crunch player with a game-winning goal this season.

He leads the Crunch in December scoring with 10 points in eight games.

GOOD TO SEE YOU

Winger Mathieu Joseph appeared in two games for the Crunch over the weekend, his first two games in a Crunch sweater since the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. The third-year-pro was loaned to the Crunch from Tampa Bay Thursday before adding a goal in the Crunch's win over Binghamton Saturday night.

The Quebec native led the Crunch in scoring with 53 points in 70 games as a rookie in 2017-18. He earned a permanent spot with the Lighting out of training camp last season.

Joseph was recalled by Tampa Bay Monday before their game against Florida.

UPCOMING: BELLEVILLE, BINGHAMTON

The Crunch come out of the holiday break with clashes against Binghamton and Belleville.

The Crunch and Devils play the middle game of what is three meetings in 10 days Friday at Upstate Medical University Arena. Syracuse improved to 19-3-0-1 in its last 23 matches against Binghamton with a 5-2 win Saturday night. The Crunch are 3-0-0-0 against the Devils this season, with three different goalies earning a win.

Saturday, the Crunch travel to Belleville for the first time this season to dual with the Senators for the second time in a week and the third time this season. Belleville claimed its first ever win in Syracuse Friday night by riding a five-goal third period to a 7-3 win. With seven wins in their last 10 games, Belleville holds the fourth position in the North Division, one point ahead of the Crunch.

WEEK 12 RESULTS

Wednesday, Dec. 18 | Game 28 at Bridgeport | L, 3-2 Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 10-6-4-20 PP: 0/1 Bridgeport 0 1 2 - 3 Shots: 12-15-14-41 PP: 0/2 1st Period-Smith 10 (Katchouk, Barré-Boulet), 15:58. 3rd Period-Yan 6 (Masin, Smith), 1:23. . . . Martin 5-6-0 (41 shots-38 saves). A-1,787

Friday, Dec. 20 | Game 29 vs. Belleville | L, 7-3 Belleville 1 1 5 - 7 Shots: 8-7-12-27 PP: 0/2 Syracuse 0 2 1 - 3 Shots: 11-9-5-25 PP: 2/5 2nd Period-Masin 1 (Volkov, Mueller), 1:19 (SH). Mueller 11 (Conacher, Gaunce), 12:22 (PP). 3rd Period-Foote 2 (Volkov, Katchouk), 17:42 (PP). . . . Martin 5-7-0 (26 shots-20 saves). A-4,671

Saturday, Dec. 21 | Game 30 vs. Binghamton | W, 5-2 Binghamton 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 12-14-11-37 PP: 0/6 Syracuse 3 1 1 - 5 Shots: 7-4-10-21 PP: 1/4 1st Period-Yan 7 (Valleau, Barré-Boulet), 3:06. Barré-Boulet 11 (Yan, Somppi), 3:18. Conacher 9 (Colton, Katchouk). 2nd Period-Conacher 10 (Smith, Gaunce), 3:10 (PP). 3rd Period-Joseph 1 (Foote), 19:17 (EN)(SH). . . . Condon 2-0-0 (37 shots-35 saves). A-4,917

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev) Power Play 20.0% (27-for-135) 10th (10th) Penalty Kill 86.6% (110-for-127) 3rd (6th) Goals For 3.30 GFA (99) T-9th (10th) Goals Against 3.27 GAA (98) 24th (23rd) Shots For 27.27 SF/G (818) 29th (27th) Shots Against 28.10 SA/G (843) 5th (3rd) Penalty Minutes 13.67 PIM/G (410) 10th (11th)

Category

Leader Points 26 Barré-Boulet Goals 11 Barré-Boulet, Mueller Assists 19 Gaunce PIM 45 Masin Plus/Minus +9 Gaunce, Witkowski Wins 7 Wedgewood GAA 2.94 Martin Save % .905 Condon

