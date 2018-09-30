Crunch Topped by Amerks, 4-1

September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Taylor Raddysh scored the lone Syracuse Crunch goal in a 4-1 preseason loss to the Rochester Americans at Gene Polisseni Center tonight.

Scott Wedgewood backed the Amerks with 29 saves, while Eddie Pasquale turned aside 19-of-22 shots. Syracuse went 0-for-4 on the power play, but the penalty kill stopped both Rochester man-advantages.

After a scoreless first period, the Amerks scored on both of their second-period shots. They first struck 6:39 into the middle frame. C.J. Smith went five-hole from a hard angle along the goal line. Assists went to Kyle Criscuolo and Arvin Atwal.

Rochester doubled their lead with 4:59 remaining in the stanza. A clearing attempt was turned over in the slot where Dalton Smith beat Pasquale while the netminder was screened down low. Wayne Simpson picked up a point on the tally.

Six minutes into the third period, the Amerks made it 3-0. Andrew Oglevie fired from the blueline, but his shot got caught in traffic. The puck deflected over for Eric Cornel to one-time from the right circle. Zach Redmond recorded the secondary helper.

Syracuse finally found the back of the net with 56 seconds remaining in the game. After a scramble in front, Raddysh got a stick on the loose puck and sent it top shelf. Ross Colton and Dennis Yan earned the assists.

Oglevie added an empty-netter with the help of Cornel in the final seconds to seal a 4-1 victory.

The Crunch travel to Toronto to close out the preseason on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Taylor Raddysh posted 33 goals in in 58 games with the Erie Otters and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL last season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.