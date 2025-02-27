Crunch Time for the Mooseheads

February 27, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads are ready for a pair of road games this weekend in what is the beginning of a crucial stretch of games for the team with the end of the regular season on the horizon.

There are only nine games remaining before the playoffs began and Halifax is in a dogfight to remain in one of the final playoff positions. Entering tonight's game in Saint John, the Moose are clinging to the 15th seed overall, just two points ahead of hard-charging Gatineau. The Olympiques have the 16th and final playoff position after overtaking the Sea Dogs by two points in the last week.

The Mooseheads and Sea Dogs will meet three times in the next nine days with the results of those games playing a massive role in the fate of each organization when it comes to their participation in the postseason. Halifax is also scheduled to square off with the Titan in Acadie-Bathurst on Friday night in the final meeting ever between the clubs as the Titan franchise prepares for relocation to Newfoundland for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Halifax is fortunate to have a fully healthy lineup in this final phase of the regular season, giving Head Coach Andrew Lord as many options as possible when crafting his lineup. The Moose have received strong goaltending and defence throughout the year while scoring goals has been the achilleas heal of the young squad. They have lit the lamp just 129 times are on pace to set a team record for fewest goals scored. That record of 170 was set in the pandemic shortened season of 2019-20 when Halifax played 63 games.

Both the Mooseheads and Sea Dogs have had their share of struggles in the last few weeks with the Herd coming into tonight's game winless in their last five, while Saint John has completely crumbled with 11 consecutive losses which included a 14-blowout defeat at the hands of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Coach Lord's team will need to capitalize on these important matchups with the Dogs in the next week in order to make things a little easier for themselves as the season concludes. It will only be Maritimes Division opponents from here on out and Saint John represents the easiest of the bunch with the likes of Moncton, Cape Breton and Charlottetown presenting more difficult challenges.

Tonight's game starts at 7pm at TD Station in Saint John. Fans can watch the live stream on CHL TV or listen live on 95.7 NewsRadio .

