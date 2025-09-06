Crum Leads a Clinical Drive and Caps It with a TD: CFL

Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The REDBLACKS piece together a clinical drive, finished off by Crum powering through for a 9-yard TD.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.