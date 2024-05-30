Crucial Eastern Conference Battle at the Tsongas Center Next Saturday

May 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







The Massachusetts Pirates will be taking on the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, June 8th at the Tsongas Center. Doors will open at 12:00pm with a kick-off time of 1:05pm. Come support the Pirates in a key divisional matchup that could have serious implications for playoff seeding and could potentially even be a preview of a future play-off matchup! The Pirates won a close game 44-40 in Green Bay to open the season on Saturday, March 17th. Since that game, the Blizzard have gone on to win 7 of 8 games and will likely represent the toughest opponent at home in the 2024 regular season. This game will be aired LIVE on NESN+.

It's First Responders Day at the Tsongas Center! The Massachusetts Pirates will host Police Officers, Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Transportation personnel from all over the Merrimack Valley to thank them for their service and for always being the first to respond to domestic emergencies. Come support our local heroes and enjoy the always entertaining Police vs. Fire halftime game!

Tickets are available for purchase at the Tsongas Center Box Office and online at tsongascenter.com. Discounts for group outings and multi-game plans are available through the Pirates front office; for more information call 508-452-6277 or email [email protected]. Don't miss your last opportunity to take advantage of either the June Pack or Hero Pack, which offers two games for the price of one. Get down to the Tsongas Center early on June 8th to help the Pirates maintain a true home field advantage or we'll make ye walk the plank!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.