Crowe, Keiboom, & Barrera Shine, P-Nats Win 6-2

April 14, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals





Frederick, MD - For the second straight day, the Potomac Nationals (6-4) scored five runs over the first three innings, as they took down the Frederick Keys (5-5) Saturday afternoon 6-2. Behind five innings of one-run baseball from RHP Wil Crowe (W, 2-0) and home runs from SS Carter Kieboom and C Tres Barrera, Potomac went wire to wire in the victory.

Similar to Friday night, Potomac scored Saturday in the top of the first inning. After RHP Lucas Humpal (L, 0-2) retired the first two batters of the game, he allowed a single to 1B Austin Davidson. A wild pitch put Davidson on second base, which allowed a single by DH Jake Noll to make it 1-0. Noll's single gave him his team-leading 10th RBI of the season. Another two wild pitches moved Noll from second base to the plate respectively, as Potomac led 2-0 before Frederick stepped into the batter's box.

The Keys got a run back in the home half of the first inning, the only run that Crowe allowed in the start. With one out, 2B Preston Palmeiro hit his first home run of the season. The solo home run made it 2-1, but the Keys never got closer than that.

Potomac broke the game open with a three-run third inning against Humpal. CF Blake Perkins led off with a single, while Kieboom followed with a towering home run to left field, his third home run of the season. Three batters later, Barrera launched his first home run of the season, as Potomac led 5-1 after just 2.5 innings.

Both sides scored a single run in the seventh, as Potomac plated its final run against Humpal on a sacrifice fly from LF Telmito Agustin. LHP Hayden Howard allowed is first run of the season, as he surrendered two hits and a sacrifice fly in the home half of the inning. Howard worked three innings, while LHP Jordan Mills worked a perfect ninth frame.

In the win, seven different Potomac players tallied at least one hit, while six different starters scored a run. After an 11 run performance in the series opener, the Keys have scored just three total runs over the past two games.

With a chance for a series win on Sunday afternoon, Potomac will send LHP Matthew Crownover (1-0, 3.09) to the hill. Crownover leads the P-Nats with 16 strikeouts over the first 10 games of the season. In search of the series split LHP Brian Gonzalez (0-1, 1.93) is set to start for the Keys. In his only start thus far in 2018, Gonzalez allowed just one run over 4.2 innings in a loss to Carolina on 4/9.

First pitch on Sunday is set for 2:00pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 1:45pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

