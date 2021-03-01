Crosscutters Looking to Fill Seasonal Positions

The Williamsport Crosscutters are looking for energetic, motivated individuals to fill dozens of part-time seasonal positions at Historic Bowman Field for the 2021 season.

"Historic Bowman Field is a fun place to work and makes for great summer employment for high school and college students, retirees or anyone looking for a fun second job," said Williamsport Crosscutters Vice-President General Manager Doug Estes.

This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, no applications will be taken in-person. All interested individuals must apply online via the Crosscutters website. To view the list of job categories and access the application, visit crosscutters.com and click on the CLUB INFO tab at the top of the page and then click 2021 JOB APPLICATION. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Available jobs include; stadium ushers, cashiers, food prep workers, food delivery staff, ticketing, game day internships and more. The Crosscutters season consists of 34 home games from May 25 until August 11. Employees work approximately 3-6 hours at each Cutters home game and are not required to be available for all games. Applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public.

The 2021 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at Historic Bowman Field as the Cutters begin play in the new MLB Draft League.

