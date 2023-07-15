Crosscutters Downed by West Virginia, 10-9

The Williamsport Crosscutters rallied for four runs in the ninth but fall to West Virginia 10-9.

The Cutters offense was centered around multi-hits games by Jose Gonzalez and Buddy Dewaine. The two went 4-9 combined with an RBI and a run scored. Another offensive bright spot was EJ Taylor as he collected one hit, but it was a big one, as he hit a grand slam in the ninth inning bringing the score 10-9.

Cutters starter Salvatore Ferro only went three innings allowing five runs, where only two were earned, as he also allowed four hits and surrendered two walks. Davis Burgin threw the following two innings where he retired every hitter he faced and collected four strikeouts. Kaleb Sophy would then only throw a third of an inning where he surrendered two runs, which one was earned, along with one hit and one walk but was taken out due to injury. Tommy Green took over for Sophy throwing an inning and two thirds and had an unlucky outing as he surrendered three unearned runs. Green also gave up two hits and a walk but did collect two strikeouts. Tim Catalano threw the final inning for the Cutters allowing no runs on a hit and allowed one walk.

WP: John Bakke (1-2)LP: Kaleb Sophy (0-2)SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 2-5

Next Game: Sunday, July 16th, 2023, at West Virginia, 4:00 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, July 17th, 2023, vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Phillie Phanatic Appearance, Free Hot Dog Monday

Final Score: Williamsport 9 West Virginia 10

