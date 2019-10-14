Crosscutters Accepting Applications for Hot Stove Dinner Charity

The Williamsport Crosscutters are now accepting applications from area non-profits for the 14th Annual Hot Stove Dinner & Auction to take place January 15 at the Genetti Hotel. The event features ESPN's Tim Kurkjian and other baseball celebrities to be announced.

Each year, a portion of the proceeds from the event are donated to a local non-profit "Our Hot Stove Banquet is one of the highlights of the off season," stated Gabe Sinicropi the team's Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "We look forward to another night of fun and the opportunity to raise needed funding for a worthy local charity."

Local non-profit agencies who wish to be considered must complete and return a short application by November 14, 2019. The application is available online at www.crosscutters.com, at the Cutters offices at Historic Bowman Field or by emailing sarah@crosscutters.com.

A full guest list and ticket details regarding the annual dinner will be announced in the coming weeks. Businesses wishing to receive sponsorship information for the event may contact the Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389.

