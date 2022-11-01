Crosscutters 2023 Season Ticket & Bonus Book Plans Now Available

Williamsport Crosscutters money-saving ticket plans are now available in advance of the 2023 season.

The Cutters offer a variety of full-season MVP Club Membership Plans starting at less than $23 per month. All full-season plans include a Cutters Cash allowance that can be used for food and beverage purchases at Muncy Bank Ballpark. Other benefits include;

Exclusive access to the MVP Gate featuring early entry, 90 minutes prior to game time

Access to UPMC Loggers Landing and Millionaires Row Bar during every game

Opportunity to exchange any unused game ticket for equal or lesser valued admission to another game, so you never have a wasted ticket

An invitation to our exclusive MVP Club Member event

Special food & beverage savings offers and invitations

20% discount on all purchases at The Sawmill Team Store

The Cutters also offer Weekend Mini-Plans that include reserved seats to all Friday and Saturday home games (13 games) starting at just $95.

The team continues to offer the popular Bonus Books Mini-Plans, starting at $69, that include 10 undated vouchers that can be exchanged for tickets to any Crosscutters home game in 2023.

All ticket plan details can be viewed at crosscutters.com. Fans wishing to get more information on full-season MVP Club Membership Plans and Weekend Mini-Plans are asked to contact the Cutters at (570) 326-3389. Bonus Books can be purchased online at crosscutters.com.

The Williamsport Crosscutters are members of Major League Baseball's MLB Draft League, featuring top draft-eligible prospects from across the country. The Cutters finished the 2022 season with a record of 44-31 losing in the MLB Championship Game to the West Virginia Black Bears.

The 2023 season features 40 home games between June 1 and September 2.

