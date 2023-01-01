Croop Hat Trick, Colgan Shutout Lead Crd to 9-0 Win over Sea Wolves

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons completed a weekend sweep of the Mississippi Sea Wolves with a 9-0 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Jay Croop recorded his first hat trick of the season along with an assist to pace the offense. Five other River Dragons scored, led by Alex Storjohann who put up two goals and an assist.

Breandan Colgan made 23 saves for his league-leading third shutout of the season and second blanking in a row. Colgan now has a scoreless streak of 136:01 dating back to December 17, 2022 against Elmira.

The River Dragons are back in action this coming Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm against the Motor City Rockers. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

