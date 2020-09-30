Crocock Re-Signs, Second Signing of Week by Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) agreed to an ECHL contract with defenseman Mike Crocock Wednesday, the seventh defensemen to re-sign with Reading for the team's 20th anniversary season. Crocock joined Reading in December and generated two assists in 21 games. The 5-foot-10, 185-lb, left-handed shot began the season in the SPHL with Birmingham before promotion to the ECHL.

The ECHL season is slated to begin Dec. 4 with group, flex and season tickets available by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets or by calling 610-898-7825.

2020-21 Roster

Goaltender (1): #40 Luke Peressini

Defensemen (7): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #8 David Drake, #19 Garret Cockerill, #24 Mike Crocock, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (9): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Jackson Cressey, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin, Mitchell Vanderlaan

Coach Quotes

"Mike embraced his role in our system after coming in midway through the year and showed the type of commitment and improvement that made him a reliable player on our blue line. He will be another steady presence that can skate well and move the puck quickly." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Crocock extras

- The Brantford, ON native spent four seasons at Sacred Heart (AHA) and was a two-time captain for the Pioneers. He generated four goals and 21 points in 130 NCAA games.

- Originally claimed on waivers by the Royals on Dec. 17, 2019 after playing in seven games with Newfoundland. Was an alternate captain on Birmingham to start 2019-20.

