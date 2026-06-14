Croatia Brings Their Beautiful Homeland to America!: National Anthems

Published on June 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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How does a nation of fewer than four million people consistently compete with football's global giants?

After back-to-back FIFA World Cup finishes of second and third place, Croatia continues to defy the odds.

Marco Pašalić, Petar Musa, and others reveal how the country's unbreakable spirit, deep-rooted passion, and sense of togetherness fuel their pursuit of greatness-both on and off the pitch.

National Anthems is a documentary series exploring the identity of each country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the voices of MLS players, national team stars, and the fans who support them.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2026

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