Criswell Returns, Lugnuts Fall in 10 Innings

LANSING, Mich. - Jeff Criswell enjoyed a successful return to the mound and the Lansing Lugnuts (48-54) forced extra innings with a late rally, but fell 5-4 in ten innings to the West Michigan Whitecaps (48-54) on a Sunday matinee at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts and Whitecaps split the six-game series, leaving the all-time series between the two teams tied at 199-199.

Criswell, the A's No. 3 pitching prospect and 2020 2nd-round selection from Michigan, made his season debut with two scoreless innings on May 8th for the Lugnuts, but spent May 12-August 27 on the Injured List. His second professional appearance was much like his first, striking out four Whitecaps in two hitless, scoreless innings. He required only 25 pitches, 17 for strikes.

Once Criswell departed, the Whitecaps then built a 3-0 lead with a fourth-inning tally against Colin Peluse and two runs in the seventh against Charlie Cerny.

But RBI singles from William Simoneit and Jonny Butler in the eighth inning brought the Nuts within a run, and an RBI double from Shane Selman in the ninth forced extra innings.

In the tenth, however, with a storm rapidly approaching, Colt Keith led off with a two-run homer against Brock Whittlesey, pushing the Whitecaps back into the lead at 5-3.

A Butler RBI groundout off Jared Tobey in the bottom of the tenth brought the Nuts back within a run, and a Yerdel Vargas walk and Drew Swift put the tying and winning runs at the corners below thick, darkening clouds and increasing wind. Tobey coolly struck out Patrick McColl on three pitches, ending the game.

In defeat, Lansing catcher Simoneit finished 4-for-4 with three singles and a double.

After a day off Monday, the Lugnuts hit the road for a six-game series at Dayton, followed by a six-game series at Fort Wayne. Lansing returns home to end the season from September 14-19 against West Michigan. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

