Cristian Roldan's World Cup Dream: From LA Roots to Seattle Glory: Breakaway Presented by AT&T
Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
For Cristian Roldan, being present is everything.
As a father, a husband, and Seattle Sounder it's all about being in the moment, both at home, on the pitch, and doing everything he can to be part of the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2026 World Cup.
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026
- Apple TV to Broadcast First Major Professional Live Sporting Event Shot Entirely on IPhone 17 Pro - MLS
- Rapids Advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, Blank Earthquakes 2-0 - Colorado Rapids
- San Jose's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run ends in Quarterfinals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rapids Blank San Jose 2-0, Advance to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Colorado Rapids
- Arfsten Goal Sends Crew to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC's Nine-Match Unbeaten Streak Snapped with 2-0 Home Loss to LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday in Final Home Match Before FIFA World Cup Break
- Sounders FC Defeats First-Place San Jose in Thrilling 3-2 Result at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Faces the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC and Reign FC Unveil Seattle Soccer Celebration, Powered by Lenovo