MLS Seattle Sounders FC

Cristian Roldan's World Cup Dream: From LA Roots to Seattle Glory: Breakaway Presented by AT&T

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video


For Cristian Roldan, being present is everything.

As a father, a husband, and Seattle Sounder it's all about being in the moment, both at home, on the pitch, and doing everything he can to be part of the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2026 World Cup.

Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central