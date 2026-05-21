Cristian Roldan's World Cup Dream: From LA Roots to Seattle Glory: Breakaway Presented by AT&T

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video







For Cristian Roldan, being present is everything.

As a father, a husband, and Seattle Sounder it's all about being in the moment, both at home, on the pitch, and doing everything he can to be part of the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2026 World Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

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