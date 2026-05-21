MLS Seattle Sounders FC

Cristian Roldan: from Ball Boy to USMNT World Cup Hopeful

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026


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