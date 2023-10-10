CRD Announce Season Ticket Pickup Party, Move Single Game Seat on Sale Date

The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team's Season Ticket Pick Up Party will be held Sunday, November 5 from 4-6 pm at Golden Park. The club also announced that the October 10 on-sale date for single game seats has been moved back due to TicketMaster system complications.

The Season Ticket Pick Up Party features free hot dogs and Pepsi products courtesy of Buffalo Rock plus a chance to meet members of this year's team and a visit from Scorch and Torch!

If you're unable to pick your tickets up at the event they will be available for pickup in the River Dragons office starting Monday, November 6 at 10 am.

The River Dragons expect to put single game seats on sale sometime next week online at TicketMaster.com and at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office. Please watch River Dragons social media and rdragons.com for an announcement regarding the new on sale date.

River Dragons season tickets are on sale now with no price increase over last season! Call (706) 507-4625 or visit rdragons.com to reserve your favorite seats for the 2023-24 season.

