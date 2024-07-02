CRD Add Jake Raleigh

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has signed forward Jake Raliegh for the 2024-25 season.

The 27-year-old Raleigh is a familiar name to River Dragons fans, having spent the last two seasons with the Mississippi Sea Wolves. In 55 games over the last two seasons, Raleigh scored 25 goals and added 32 assists for 57 points in that span. He has also appeared in four games with the Delaware Thunder three seasons ago, with one goal.

Raleigh will join his teammates for training camp in early October, with the River Dragons home opener set for Friday, November 1 at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale right now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

