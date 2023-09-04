Crawford, Marcano Win Phillies Monthly Awards for August

Jersey Shore outfielder Justin Crawford and left-handed pitcher Rafael Marcano have been named Phillies Minor League Hitter and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for August.

The 19-year-old Crawford began the month with single-A Clearwater and earned a promotion to high-A Jersey Shore on Aug. 15. Between both clubs, the left-handed hitter posted a .412/.474/.632 slash line (1.107 OPS), going 28-for-68 with seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, 19 RBI, nine walks and six stolen bases in 17 total games. Among all full-season minor leaguers for the month, Crawford ranked first in average, 14th in OPS and tied for 20th in on-base percentage. Crawford was selected by the Phillies in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft and was signed by Zach Friedman. Entering the 2023 season, he was ranked the fourth-best prospect in the Phillies system by Baseball America.

Marcano, 23, started four games for Jersey Shore in August, going 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA (3 ER, 21.1 IP), while allowing 15 hits and seven walks. The 6-foot-1 left-hander posted a 1.03 WHIP, held hitters to a .203 average (15-74) and struck out 28.6 percent of the batters he faced (24-84). Among South Atlantic League pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched, he ranked first in ERA, sixth in opponent OPS (.535), seventh in opponent on-base percentage (.265), eighth in WHIP and 12th in opponent average. Marcano was signed by the Phillies as an amateur free agent on April 27, 2018, by Rómulo Oliveros.

They join OF Marcus Lee Sang (Player of the Month for May) and RHP Carlos Francisco (Pitcher of the Month for June) as BlueClaws to win Phillies monthly awards in 2023.

