Crawdads to Take on LR in Exhibition

February 1, 2022







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads will be squaring off against the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears on Tuesday, April 5th at 6pm in an exhibition game presented by Custom Design Group.

Tickets are $5 for the game and are on sale now. LR students and faculty can get a free ticket with their school ID at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office.

Concessions and the Catawba Farms Crawdads Café will be open with the full menu available for food and drinks.

The exhibition will be the first time the 'Dads take the field in 2022. They will open the regular season on the road with a three-game series in Winston-Salem starting on Friday, April 8th.

The 'Dads will return to Hickory for the home opener on Tuesday, April 12th against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Tickets for the exhibition game vs. LR and the regular season will go on sale in March. Group outings, ticket books, and season tickets are currently on sale.

For more information please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

