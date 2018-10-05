Crawdads to Host Trunk-Or-Treat at the Ballpark

October 5, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC- The Crawdads will be hosting their first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at the stadium on Monday, October 29th from 6pm to 8pm. The free event will feature a family-friendly place for kids to trick-or-treat, food, Halloween-themed games, and 'Dads ticket specials.

The Trunk or Treat will have $2 specials on hot dogs, Pepsi products and Dippin' Dots in addition to free popcorn. The Catawba Farms Crawdads Café will be open for food and refreshments with a limited menu. There will also be an inflatable bounce house, speed pitch, and cornhole set up at the event.

Fans will be able to purchase sweetFrog Claw Club, the official Crawdads kids club for kids 12 and under, packages for a discounted $34 (regular price $49). Silver Slugger, the 'Dads club for fans 60+, memberships are also available for 2019.

Crawdads ticket books for next season are currently on sale and fans can take advantage of a limited-time offer of the regular 10 ticket books plus a bonus 4 tickets for $70 (total savings of $56 off the single game ticket price).

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 11th against the Kannapolis Intimidators. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.