Crawdads to Host Strike out Cancer Night

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce a Strike Out Cancer Night to be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.

During the game, the Crawdads players will wear special jerseys featuring the names of loved ones that have been affected by cancer. Fans can add a first and last name to the on-field jersey and receive two tickets to Strikeout Cancer Night for $50. Season ticket holders can purchase a name for $25. Funds raised from the names will be donated to cancer research. To secure a spot on the jersey, please call the Crawdads' front office at 828-322-3000.

Along with the names, the jerseys will feature a shoulder pattern of the different cancer ribbon colors. A limited number of names can be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Names are guaranteed to be featured on the jersey in a visible spot. Due to the high level of customization with the jerseys, the exact artwork pictured is subject to change.

The jerseys will be worn in-game on Saturday, September 9th as the 'Dads take on the Winston-Salem Dash. All jerseys will be up for auction as part of the Crawdads' fundraising efforts.

Tickets purchased with the package will be emailed to the provided email at a later date. Additional tickets for the game can be purchased along with the package for $6.

Single game tickets for Strikeout Cancer Night and the Crawdads' other 65 home games will go on sale in March. To book a group outing for the 2023 season, please call 828-322-3000.

More details of the night will be announced soon. For questions, please call the Crawdads' front office at 828-322-3000 or email Ashley at asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com.

