Crawdads to Become Couch Potatoes for June 18-20 Games

March 6, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to unveil a new alternate identity for the 2020 season.

The Crawdads will be taking the field for three games this season with a new alternate identity: the Hickory Couch Potatoes, presented by Kincaid Furniture Outlet.

Beginning on Thursday, June 18th, the 'Dads will take on the Couch Potato moniker and will wear the specialty uniforms through Saturday, June 20th. On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Couch "Potato Bank" as they enter the stadium.

The Couch Potato name draws inspiration from the local furniture industry and the agriculture roots of North Carolina. Hickory is often referred to as the "Furniture Capital of the World" while the state is the leading producer of sweet potatoes in the country.

The wordmark logo on the jersey emulates a grease stain while chip crumbs are floating around the letters.

Shirts, hats, and decals are in stock now in the GoTeez Locker Room and online. The fitted New Era 5950 caps are available for pre-order and will begin to ship in early May.

The full promotional schedule will be unveiled next Friday, March 13th. Online single game tickets sales will begin on Friday, March 20th and in-person at the Spring Fling on March 21st.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 16th against the Lexington Legends. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

