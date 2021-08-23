Crawdads Snuff Dash in 6-2 Series Finale

HICKORY, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 6-2 on Sunday in the series finale versus the Hickory Crawdads.

Hickory struck first against starter Jeremiah Burke with a two-spot in the home half of the first frame. Burke gave up two singles and pitched into a groundout that put runners on the corners. David Garcia knocked a pair in on a line drive to right field which resulted in a fielding error by Luis Mieses.

The second through fifth innings read scoreless for both teams and the Dash broke the silence in the sixth with some small ball. Samir Dueñez grounded into a force out, made his way to third on a pair of singles and touched the plate on an RBI line drive from Brandon Bossard to put the Dash within a run at 2-1.

The Crawdads were gifted a run in the seventh inning as reliever Jordan Mikel threw a wild pitch to score Jake Guenther.

Hickory moved further ahead with a three-run effort in the eighth inning that began with a solo homer from Trey Hair. Jonathan Ornelas later singled and scored on a two-bagger off the bat of Frainyer Chavez. Chavez crossed home on a grounder to right from Jared Walker.

Luis Curbelo tried for a two-out rally in the ninth with a solo bomb to mark his 19th round-tripper of the year. The Dash were eventually put away and Hickory took the game by the score of 6-2. Starter Grant Wolfram (2-3) nabbed a win for Hickory. Hickory Plates Four in Late Innings, Dash Fall 5-1 Jeremiah Burke (1-3) took the loss for the Dash.

With the win on Sunday, Hickory takes a 3-2 series victory.

The Dash take Monday off and return to Truist Stadium on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, High-A East affiliate of the New York Yankees.

