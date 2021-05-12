Crawdads Ride Dominant Pitching to Victory

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 3-1 on Wednesday evening, holding their opponent to just 3 hits.

The Crawdads took the lead in the third inning with Miguel Aparicio's first homerun of the season. Jonathan Ornelas kept the momentum going with a double and came around to score on a single by Frainyer Chavez. Chavez came around to score on a single by Jake Guenther to give the 'Dads a 3-0 advantage.

Crawdads starter Cole Ragans wrapped up his evening after 4 innings, yielding a run while allowing 3 hits and 2 walks and striking out 5. Tai Tiedemann came in for 4 innings of shutout relief before turning the ball over to Nick Snyder, who recorded his 2nd save of the season.

The win moves the Crawdads to .500 on the season through 8 games.

Tomorrow the team will be taking on their Latinx identity of the Llamas de Hickory presented by the Catawba County Partnership for Children, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and Centro Latino. It's also the first Thirsty Thursday of the season which means Pepsi products and beer will be discounted thanks to Sheetz and Focus News. Show your Sheetz card for a discounted $6 tickets. People's Bank members can also get a discounted ticket with their membership card.

