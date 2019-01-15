Crawdads Reveal 2019 Game Times

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have unveiled their game times for the 2019 season.

For the seventh consecutive season, the Crawdads will have an earlier start time for select days of the week in the first half. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday contests will begin at 6:30 pm (all times EST) with Sunday games beginning at 3:00 pm for the first half of the season.

Beginning after the All Star break in June, all Monday - Saturday games will begin at 7:00 pm, while Sundays will revert to a 5:00 pm first pitch. Thursday and Friday night games are scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm throughout the year.

First half of the Season

Monday - Wednesday & Saturday: 6:30 pm

Thursday & Friday: 7:00 pm

Sunday: 3:00 pm

Second half of the Season

Monday - Saturday: 7:00 pm

Sunday: 5:00 pm

The Crawdads will once again host two Christian Concerts with a special 5:00 pm first pitch on both dates. The concerts are scheduled for Saturday, April 27th and Saturday, July 27th. The artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Crawdads will also have four day games at L.P. Frans Stadium in 2019, serving as Education Day, Senior Day, Business Person Lunch Special, and Summer Camp Day Games:

Wed. April 17th - 10:30 am

Mon. May 13th - 10:30 am

Wed. June 5th - 10:30 am

Wed. June 26th - 12:00 pm The Crawdads will begin the 2019 season on the road with trips to Lakewood (New Jersey) and Greensboro. The first homestand is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 11th with a four-game series again Kannapolis followed by three games against Asheville. The Crawdads will also be home for Memorial Day and July 4th this season. The schedule will also feature 10 Thirsty Thursdays and 11 Fireworks Fridays.

Tickets for groups and the hospitality areas are currently available. Individual tickets will go on sale on March 23rd. For more information regarding the Crawdads schedule, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 11th against the Kannapolis Intimidators. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

