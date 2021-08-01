Crawdads Power Past Greenville, 12-7

Hickory, N.C. - The Crawdads connected on 16 hits, four doubles and a homer to propel them to a 12-7 win over Greenville Sunday afternoon at J.P. Franz Stadium.

The two teams split the six-game series.

On the afternoon, the Drive combined for eight hits, a triple and three homers. Jaxx Groshans led the way with a 2-for-4 night. He finished with four RBI, one run scored, a homer and triple. Joe Davis also compiled two hits on the afternoon, including a homer and two RBI. Tyler Dearden launched his 14th homer of the year. Cam Cannon extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single.

Greenville starter Grant Gambrell was charged with the loss after surrendering six runs, five earned, over 3.0 innings on eight hits and two walks. Zach Bryant was the only Drive reliever to not allow a run. The right-hander hurled 2.0 innings and allowed just one walk with three punchouts.

Kevin Gowdy earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings in relief. He relented four runs on five hits, two walks and two homers.

The Crawdads jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on an Ezequiel Duran RBI double, a fielding error and Jake Guenther sac fly.

Hickory plated another three runs in the bottom of the third behind a Josh Smith RBI single and Duran two-run single to take a 6-0 advantage.

But the Drive cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth. Howlett drew a leadoff walk and got to second on a Davis single. After two outs, Groshans stepped up to the plate and belted a three-run jack, his first of the year.

Greenville to even closer in their half of the fifth frame. With one out, Dearden walked. Two batters later, Davis mashed a two-run clout, his third with the Drive, to make it a 6-5 ballgame.

The Crawdads added some cushion in the bottom of the fifth on a Justin Foscue RBI double and Blaine Crim two-run homer.

Hickory jumped pilling it on in the sixth with two more runs via a Frainyer Chavez RBI single and a Duran RBI single to lead 11-5.

The home team added one more in the seventh on a bases loaded walk by Chavez.

Greenville got a run back in the top of the eighth inning. With one out, Dom D'Alessandro walked. Two batters later, Groshans roped an RBI triple to make the score 12-6 Crawdads.

Dearden then belted his 14th homer of the year with two outs in the ninth inning.

After an off-day Monday, the Drive will return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Rome Braves, affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, beginning at 7:00 PM at Fluor Field.

