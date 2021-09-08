Crawdads Bested by Greenville 6-2
September 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - Wednesday night's game slipped away from the Crawdads as the Greenville Drive tied things up and took a 6-2 lead with two outs in the ninth.
David Garcia put the Crawdads ahead in the first with his fourth homerun of the season.
'Dads starting pitcher Jesus Linarez was stellar through five shutout innings. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six.
The lead held until the sixth inning as Juan Mejia entered the game allowed a run to make it a 1-1 game.
The Crawdads broke the tie with a run in the eighth. Pedro Gonzalez had a base hit single to left and moved to second base as Jared Walker was hit by a pitch. Konner Piotto delivered a single to right that Gonzalez slid home on for the go-ahead run.
They Crawdads couldn't close things out as Nick Starr walked in the tying run with two outs in the ninth. The next batter hit a grand slam to make it a 6-2 game.
The series will continue tomorrow night with Tribute to the 2000s. It is also Thirsty Thursday presented by Sheetz and Focus News featuring discounted beer and Pepsi products. The evening will also be People's Bank Thursday and members can show their card for a discounted $6 ticket.
