Crawdads Announce Participation in 2019 MiLB Copa De La Diversion

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads announced on Monday that they will be participating in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n ("Fun Cup") Hispanic fan engagement initiative during the 2019 season.

The program, which is expanding from 33 teams to 72 teams next season, was established as an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide. Teams take on a culturally-relevant on-field persona such as the Albuquerque Isotopes transforming into the "Mariachis de Nuevo MÃ©xico," and the San Antonio Missions celebrating sandal-wielding matriarchs as the "Flying Chanclas de San Antonio". The Crawdads will reveal their on-field identity in a league-wide release in March 2019.

In addition to taking on a new on-field persona on select nights, the team will work to create a culturally relevant gameday experience and to strengthen it's ties within the local Hispanic community.

"We are very excited to be a part of the Copa de la DiversiÃ³n initiative next season," said Crawdads General Manager Mark Seaman. "We are looking forward to celebrating and representing the Hispanic community and we can't wait to bring our Copa identity to life."

The 'Dads have been working with Brandiose to develop their Copa identity logo and uniforms. Copa merchandise will be available following the release of the team's identity in March.

