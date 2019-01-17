Crawdads Announce Front Office Promotion

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are pleased to announce that Douglas Locascio has been promoted to Assistant General Manager. Locascio previously had served as the Executive Director of Sales and Merchandising.

As Assistant General Manager, Locascio will continue to oversee ticketing, merchandise, corporate sales, groups, and other game day operations.

"I am excited about this new chapter and am looking forward to the future with the Crawdads," Locascio said. "I have been privileged to be a part of this organization for a number of years and I would like to thank our General Manager Mark Seaman and the Texas Rangers for trusting me with this opportunity."

During his time in Hickory, Locascio has been an active member of the community. He is an ambassador to the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, serves on the Hickory Metro Sports Commission, Catawba County Partnership for Children, and Hickory Young Professionals. He was selected as one of HYP's Top 10 Under 40 in 2016.

Originally from the Tampa area, Locascio attended Campbell University where he earned a degree in Sports Management. Prior to joining the Crawdads, Locascio completed internships with the Wilmington Sharks baseball team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Locascio joined the Crawdads organization in March 2010 as an interim Ticket Operations Manager but was hired on full-time following the season to become the Director of Ticket Operations and Merchandising. Following the 2014 season, he was promoted to Executive Director of Sales and Merchandising.

Outside of work Locascio enjoys spending time with his wife Lydia, and two children, Gracen and Sophia.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 11th against the Kannapolis Intimidators. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

